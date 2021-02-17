Germany warns against swift withdrawal from Afghanistan

Germany warns against swift withdrawal from AfghanistanReuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:11 IST
Peace talks for Afghanistan have not made sufficient progress to allow a withdrawal of foreign troops, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer warned ahead of a virtual meeting with her NATO counterparts.
"This means we will have to prepare for a changing security situation and a rising threat to both international troops and our own soldiers," she said in a statement on Wednesday.
