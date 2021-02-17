Germany warns against swift withdrawal from Afghanistan

Peace talks for Afghanistan have not made sufficient progress to allow a withdrawal of foreign troops, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer warned ahead of a virtual meeting with her NATO counterparts.

"This means we will have to prepare for a changing security situation and a rising threat to both international troops and our own soldiers," she said in a statement on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)