Left Menu

Govt gives financial powers to clear projects up to Rs 200 crore to deputy chiefs, command heads of armed forces

Financial powers to clear projects worth up to Rs 200 crore have been delegated to Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Air Officer Maintenance and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff as well as to additional director general of Indian Coast Guard.This delegation of powers within service headquarters and up to command level for items of capital nature such as overhauls, refits, upgrades etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:40 IST
Govt gives financial powers to clear projects up to Rs 200 crore to deputy chiefs, command heads of armed forces

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved financial powers to clear projects worth up to Rs 200 crore to the deputy chiefs and command heads of the armed forces for capital procurement projects, officials said.

The financial powers have been approved for projects under the 'Other Capital Procurement Procedure' category, they said. Financial powers to clear projects worth up to Rs 200 crore have been delegated to Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Air Officer Maintenance and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff as well as to additional director general of Indian Coast Guard.

''This delegation of powers within service headquarters and up to command level for items of capital nature such as overhauls, refits, upgrades etc. will enhance the utility of existing assets and will facilitate faster processing and implementation of projects,'' the defence ministry said.

As per the approval, financial powers for capital procurement projects worth up to Rs 100 crore have been delegated to General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) at services commands and regional commands, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India hosting meet on COVID-19 management; nine countries invited

India is hosting on Thursday a regional conclave on management of coronavirus pandemic and nine countries, including Afghanistan Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, have been invited for it, official sources said.Th...

Haryana govt to digitise property details of all cities: Anil Vij

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the state government aims to digitise the property details of all cities.A survey of 88 urban bodies in this regard is about to be completed, Vij, the Home and Urban Local Bodies Minister said.Vij...

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calls for caste-based census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday again voiced the demand for a caste-based census. I have been demanding a caste-based census for very long. Not just me, I have sent the proposal to the Centre multiple times after getting it a...

Foreign Secretary Shringla holds 'fruitful and productive' meetings with top Russian diplomats

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday had fruitful and productive meetings with top Russian diplomats on bilateral issues as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest and the two sides discussed ways to further s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021