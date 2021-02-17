Left Menu

IT officials raid business premises in Mangaluru

Updated: 17-02-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:44 IST
IT officials raid business premises in Mangaluru

Income tax officials on Wednesdayconducted simultaneous raids on the offices and houses of fourbusinessmen running hospitals in the city and suburbs.

Official sources said six teams conducted the raids.

The hospitals owned by them were also searched.

Some documents were seized from the houses andinstitutions and being examined, the sources added.

