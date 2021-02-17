Britain pushes U.N. Security Council to call for COVID-19 vaccination ceasefires
Britain on Wednesday proposed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would call for ceasefires to allow for COVID-19 vaccinations in areas of conflict around the world. "Local ceasefires are going to be essential to enable life-saving vaccinations to take place," Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the council.Reuters | New York | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:47 IST
Britain on Wednesday proposed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would call for ceasefires to allow for COVID-19 vaccinations in areas of conflict around the world. "Local ceasefires are going to be essential to enable life-saving vaccinations to take place," Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the council. "This resolution and this council really has an opportunity help get vaccines distributed to the most vulnerable communities on earth."
He urged the 15-member council to support the "swift adoption" of the resolution.
