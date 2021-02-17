Two drug peddlers arrested in J-K's Udhampur, Reasi

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Wednesday after huge quantities of poppy straw and charas were recovered from their possession in Udhampur and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Pawan Kumar, a resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was arrested after 18 kg of poppy straw was recovered from his truck during checking at Motorshed in Udhampur district, a police spokesman said.

He said Kumar was trying to smuggle the contraband from Kashmir to Punjab when he was intercepted by police and subsequently booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Mohammad Rafiq was noticed moving suspiciously near his village in Arnas area of Reasi district and tried to flee on seeing a police party, the spokesman said.

He was chased and overpowered leading to the recovery of large quantities of charas from him, the spokesman added.

Rafiq was also booked under provisions of the NDPS Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)