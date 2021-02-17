Russia says ECHR call to free Kremlin critic Navalny is act of meddling - agencies

Russia says ECHR call to free Kremlin critic Navalny is act of meddling - agenciesReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:54 IST
Russia's Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko on Wednesday described a decision by the European Court of Human Rights, which ordered Moscow to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as unprecedented interference in the work of Russia's courts.
Chuychenko also said the ECHR order was impossible to fulfil as it had no basis in Russian law, Russian news agencies cited the minister as saying.
