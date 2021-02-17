Left Menu

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:26 IST
Orissa HC asks state to consider premature release of lifer
The Orissa High Courton Wednesday suggested that the state government consider thepremature release of a lifer, who has served 17 years inprison for murdering his brother.

A division bench of Justices S K Mishra and SavitriRatho allowed the relief to Bunda Munda of Sundargarhdistrict, who is serving life imprisonment for killing hiselder brother in 2003.

The High Court also set aside a fine of Rs 10,000imposed on Bunda by the trial court, observing that since theconvict is in the custody for the past so many years, he neednot pay any fine.

Bunda had reportedly hacked his brother to death onSeptember 13, 2003 in a fit of rage in his native villageBonai over a family dispute. He was immediately arrested andthe trial court had sentenced him to life imprisonment in thefollowing year.

Adjudicating over a criminal appeal in the case, theHigh Court constantly maintained that the lower court has notcommitted any error by convicting the accused and theprosecution has proved the case beyond any doubt.

Observing that this is a fit case where the stategovernment should exercise its discretion for a prematurerelease of the convict, it said, ''State may take up the caseand examine if he is entitled to be so released or not.'' PTICOR AAMACD ACD

