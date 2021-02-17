1 held for attacking SHO at Singhu border: Police

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking an SHO of the Delhi Police at the Singhu border, where farmers are protesting against the three new agri laws of the Centre, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Harmeet Singh, they said. The incident that resulted in minor injuries to the officer took place around 8 pm on Tuesday, they said.

According to the police, the accused, who was in an inebriated state, snatched the car keys of one of the officers at the protest site and fled the spot.

Being chased by the police, the accused abandoned the vehicle, snatched a two-wheeler from another man and fled.

The security personnel finally overpowered him near the Mukarba Chowk around 8.30 pm and the station house officer (SHO) suffered injuries caused by a sword on his finger and neck while trying to nab him, a senior police officer said.

The SHO was admitted to a hospital, from where he was discharged after treatment, the police said.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, they added.

