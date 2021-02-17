Left Menu

U.S. charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:08 IST
The United States has charged three North Korean computer programmers with a massive hacking spree that stole more than $1.3 billion in money and cryptocurrency, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Officials added that a Canadian-American citizen has pleaded guilty to laundering some of the alleged hackers' money.

The indictment alleges that Jon Chang Hyok, 31, Kim Il, 27, and Park Jin Hyok, 36, stole money while working for North Korea's military intelligence services. Park had previously been charged in a complaint unsealed in 2018.

