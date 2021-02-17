Eight arrested for robberies in Gaya district

Eight people have been arrested by police for incidents of robbery in Gaya district. Senior Superintendent of Police, Aditya Kumar, said they arrested the main accused and he gave information about his other accomplices.

"Yesterday, our team arrested eight persons for committing robberies in areas across Gaya district. In the last six months, nine robberies were done in Wazirganj, Chandauti and other areas. Four robberies were committed last month," he said. "We arrested primary accused Anuj Paswan in Chandauti. He accepted his crime. Later, he gave us links to seven others. By yesterday night, all of them were arrested," he added.

Kumar said police have seized several mobile phones, rods and jewellery from the accused. (ANI)

