Left Menu

Cabinet approves enhanced delegation of financial power to levels below vice-chief of Armed Forces

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved enhanced delegation of financial powers to the tune of up to Rs 200 crore under capital procurement to levels below vice-chief of Armed Forces.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:14 IST
Cabinet approves enhanced delegation of financial power to levels below vice-chief of Armed Forces
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved enhanced delegation of financial powers to the tune of up to Rs 200 crore under capital procurement to levels below vice-chief of Armed Forces. According to the approval, under Other Capital Procurement Procedure (OCPP) of Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020, financial powers up to Rs 100 crore has been delegated to General Officer Commanding-in-Chief in the army, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief in the navy, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief in air force at Services Command and regional commanders of Indian Coast Guard (ICG), said an official release of Ministry of Defence.

The cabinet has also given nod for financial powers up to Rs 200 crore to deputy chief of Indian Army, Master General Sustenance, Chief of Material, Air Officer Maintenance, Deputy Chief Integrated Defence Staff and Additional Director General Indian Coast Guard. "This delegation of powers within Service Headquarters and up to Command Level for items of Capital nature such as overhauls, refits, and upgrades will enhance the utility of existing assets and will facilitate faster processing and implementation of projects for modernization of Armed Forces to meet the security challenges of the nation," the release said.

The Cabinet has also approved enhanced financial powers in the Make-I category under which Government funding up to 70 per cent of the prototype development cost is available for design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof. Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, Vice Chief of Army Staff, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Deputy Chief of Air Staff, and Director General Coast Guard have now been given powers to sanction Government support up to Rs 50 crore towards the cost of prototype development.

Financial powers have also been enhanced for other competent financial authorities under 'Make-I' in line with the Government's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' for a robust defence industrial ecosystem, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As temperatures soar, Kerala government reschedules working hours for labourers

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to reschedule the working hours for labourers in the state effective immediately till April 30, considering the rising daytime temperatures.Labour Commissioner S Chitra issued the order to avoid in...

Silver monolith torched in Congo after mysterious appearance

The latest in a series of mystery monoliths to capture the imagination of science-fiction fans around the world met a fiery end in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday when it was torched at a roundabout in the capital.The 12-foot ...

Wealthy, efficient Dutch play catch-up in vaccine roll-out

Despite its wealth and reputation for efficiency, the Netherlands trails in the European Union vaccination rankings, its roll-out hampered by poor planning and a conservative strategy that kept more than 40 of its vaccines in storage rather...

UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.The chief minister met the governor at the Raj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021