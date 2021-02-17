Bengal minister injured in bomb attack in railway station

West Bengal ministerJakir Hossain was seriously injured after unidentifiedattackers hurled bombs at him in Nimtita railway station inMurshidabad district on Wednesday night, police said.

At least two other persons who were with him were alsoinjured in the incident.

Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was waitingat platform no 2 of the station to catch a train to Kolkata ataround 10 pm when he was attacked, a senior police officer ofWest Bengal Police told PTI.

The MLA of Jangipur in Murshidabad district and thetwo other injured persons were taken to Jangipur Sub-divisional Hospital, he said.

Assembly election is due in West Bengal in April-Maythis year.

