Karnataka govt, police not informed about Disha Ravi's arrest, alleges Cong MP Syed Naseer Hussain

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain alleged on Wednesday that the Karnataka government and the state police were not informed about the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi which was similar to the ones made in Punjab over ongoing protests against the Centre's three new farm laws and earlier, during the stir against the Citizenship Act.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:47 IST
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain speaking to ANI on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain alleged on Wednesday that the Karnataka government and the state police were not informed about the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi which was similar to the ones made in Punjab over ongoing protests against the Centre's three new farm laws and earlier, during the stir against the Citizenship Act. "Disha Ravi's arrest was done without informing the Karnataka police and state government, which is against the rule book. These kinds of arrests have also been done in CAA-NRC cases, in Punjab who have been agitating against farm laws. The government is creating fear-mongering among the fear citizen," Hussain, Rajya Sabha MP told ANI.

Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 in connection with the toolkit case related to the ongoing farmers' protest in India. She is currently in five-day judicial custody. Hussain pointed out that 140 sedition cases had been registered against Indian citizens in the past six years but the conviction rate was close to only 1 per cent.

"In the last 6 years, 140 sedition cases registered against Indian citizens but the conviction rate has been around 1 per cent. They just want to see that nobody speaks or agitate against the government and create some sort of fearmongering among the common citizens," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

