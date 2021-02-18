"Kingpin" of inter-state gang of robbers arrested from Indore

The Jalna police have arrested anIndore-basedman who is allegedly the kingpin of an inter-state criminal gang involved in burglaries in Maharashtra andadjoining states, an official said on Wednesday.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) arrested the accused,Pavan Ramdas Ariya, from his hometown Indore in MadhyaPradesh, in connection with a house break-in case in Jalna andhis interrogation revealed the activities of the inter-stategang, he said.

The gang was allegedly involved in 13burglaries inMaharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, Jalna LCBchief Subash Bhujang said.

The police have recovered stolen goods and two carscollectively valued of Rs 16 lakh from him, he said.

Bhujang said on February 2, Ariya and his gang membersbroke into the house ofone Govind Pande atGopikishan Nagarin Jalna and escaped with gold ornaments and cash worth lakhs.

We received specific inputs that the gang wasinvolved in the house beak-in and sent a police team to Indoreto arrest Ariya,'' he said.

The police officer claimed Ariya was the kingpin ofthe inter-state gang.

A search has been launched for his accomplices,Bhujang said.

