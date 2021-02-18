Blinken to hold virtual 'Quad' meeting with Australia, India, Japan

Blinken to hold virtual 'Quad' meeting with Australia, India, JapanReuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 01:38 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually on Thursday with his counterparts from Japan, Australia and India as part of the "Quad" group of countries, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
The Quad is an informal group that Washington has been promoting to work as a potential bulwark against China's increasing political, commercial and military activity in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a telephone call last week to strengthen Indo-Pacific security through the Quad.
Japan hosted a meeting of foreign ministers from the Quad in October and the four countries the following month held their largest joint naval exercises in over a decade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US working with 'like-minded allies' India, Japan on Myanmar coup
Indian-American Congressman Krishnamoorthi seeks FBI probe into vandalism of Gandhi statue in California
13th edition of Aero India international air show to begin today
Indian-American Neera Tanden's confirmation hearing to lead OMB scheduled for next week
Meet India's youngest female pilot - 25-year-old Ayesha Aziz from Kashmir