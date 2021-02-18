Biden picks former Obama official for Medicare agency -Washington Post

Biden picks former Obama official for Medicare agency -Washington PostReuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 03:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 03:57 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has selected former Obama administration official Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
