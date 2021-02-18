Nearly 5,000 people in Hong Kong sign up to visa scheme for UK citizenship -The Times

Nearly 5,000 people in Hong Kong have already applied for the United Kingdom's visa route a fortnight after the scheme opened, The Times newspaper reported.

The UK opened the special visa route for Hong Kong residents to become citizens late in January, offering them an opportunity to become British citizens after Beijing's imposition of a national security law in the Asian financial hub last year.

