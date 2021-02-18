Nearly 5,000 people in Hong Kong sign up to visa scheme for UK citizenship -The Times

Nearly 5,000 people in Hong Kong sign up to visa scheme for UK citizenship -The TimesReuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 04:27 IST
Nearly 5,000 people in Hong Kong have already applied for the United Kingdom's visa route a fortnight after the scheme opened, The Times newspaper reported.
The UK opened the special visa route for Hong Kong residents to become citizens late in January, offering them an opportunity to become British citizens after Beijing's imposition of a national security law in the Asian financial hub last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares push higher on improving coronavirus outlook
Rights groups call for boycott of Beijing 2022 Winter Games
Asian shares mostly higher, China markets fall back
Hong Kong should tell banks to ignore US sanctions or leave, says pro-Beijing lawmaker
Hong Kong shares flip to gains on demand from mainland investors