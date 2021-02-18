Fans return at Australian Open as Covid-19 lockdown rules lifted

Fans return at Australian Open as Covid-19 lockdown rules liftedPTI | Melbourne | Updated: 18-02-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 09:42 IST
The Australian Open welcomed fans back on-site at Melbourne Park for the final four days of the major championship.
According to the local government, the five-day lockdown, which was implemented on February 13 following several COVID-19 tests linked to a Melbourne airport hotel, has been lifted at midnight on Wednesday.
