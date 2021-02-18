Left Menu

Fans return at Australian Open as Covid-19 lockdown rules lifted

18-02-2021
Fans return at Australian Open as Covid-19 lockdown rules lifted
The Australian Open welcomed fans back on-site at Melbourne Park for the final four days of the major championship.

According to the local government, the five-day lockdown, which was implemented on February 13 following several COVID-19 tests linked to a Melbourne airport hotel, has been lifted at midnight on Wednesday.

