Left Menu

Will go to COVID-19 vaccination camp after taking oath as Puducherry LG, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has taken additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Thursday, said that she would go to the COVID-19 vaccination camp to spread awareness.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-02-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 11:28 IST
Will go to COVID-19 vaccination camp after taking oath as Puducherry LG, says Tamilisai Soundararajan
Tamilisai Soundararajan at an oath ceremony on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has taken additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Thursday, said that she would go to the COVID-19 vaccination camp to spread awareness. "After finishing the oath ceremony, I will go directly to the coronavirus vaccination camp to spread awareness," she said at the event.

"I asked officials to continue the programme in Tamil language and I am happy that I have taken oath in this language. This is the first time in Puducherry's history when someone took oath in Tamil," she said. She was sworn in today as Lieutenant Governor.

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy was present at the ceremony. He also welcomed the newly-appointed LG at Raj Nivas on Wednesday.

"HCM Shri V Narayanasamy warmly welcomed the new HLG Smt. Tamilisai Soundararajan at #RajNivas #Puducherry," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Puducherry tweeted. Kiran Bedi was removed from her post by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, as the Lt Governor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Reaction to Facebook blocking Australian news

The following are reactions from academics, politicians and NGOs after Facebook Inc blocked all Australian media content including official information on coronavirus, wildfires and other important services, in an escalating dispute over pa...

UP governor praises Adityanath government for steps taken to control coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday praised the steps taken by the Yogi Adityanath government for controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state.Addressing the joint sitting of the state legislature at the start of the Bu...

'Rail roko' call: Farmers assemble near rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana

Farmers on Thursday gathered near railway tracks at many places in Punjab and Haryana for the rail roko protest against the Centres new agri laws, with officials stopping trains at stations as a precautionary measure. The Samyukta Kisan Mor...

Third topmost globally, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 94 lakhs

With cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers and frontline workers against COVID-19 in the country crossing 94 lakhs, India has become the third topmost country globally with the highest cumulative vaccination numbers, after U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021