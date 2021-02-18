Left Menu

Third topmost globally, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 94 lakhs

With cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers and frontline workers against COVID-19 in the country crossing 94 lakhs, India has become the third topmost country globally with the highest cumulative vaccination numbers, after USA and the UK.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers and frontline workers against COVID-19 in the country crossing 94 lakhs, India has become the third topmost country globally with the highest cumulative vaccination numbers, after USA and the UK. "The cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) against coronavirus vaccine in the country has crossed 94 lakhs, as per today's data till 8 am," read an official release.

As many as 94,22,228 vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,99,305 sessions, as per the provisional report. These include 61,96,641 HCWs (1st dose), 3,69,167 HCWs (2nd dose) and 28,56,420 FLWs (1st dose), it added. However, the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13, for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. The vaccination of the FLWs started on February 2.

As of day 33 of the vaccination drive (18th February 2021), a total of 4,22,998 vaccine doses were given across 7,932 sessions. Out of which, 3,30,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 92,790 received the second dose of vaccine. 58.20 per cent of those who have received the second dose are concentrated in seven states including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh. Karnataka alone accounts for 14.74 per cent.

Moving ahead on the COVID-19 trajectory, India's cumulative recoveries show a progressive increment on a daily basis. It stands at 1.06 crore (1,06,56,845) today. The recovery rate is 97.32 per cent. Rising recoveries along with contained daily deaths have ensured a sustained fall in the active caseload of the virus.

Country's present coronavirus active cases (1,37,342) constitute just 1.25 per cent of the total positive cases. 11,987 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The distribution of new cases in the last 24 hours depicts a positive picture. Only two states have registered more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Sixteen states/UTs have not reported any coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours including Delhi, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Ladakh. (ANI)

