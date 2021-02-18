Singapore, Indonesia support informal ASEAN meeting on Myanmar

The foreign ministers of Singapore and Indonesia support a proposed informal Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar, the city-state's foreign affairs ministry said.

The statement was issued after Indonesia's minister of foreign affairs Retno Marsudi met her counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan in Singapore on Thursday.

