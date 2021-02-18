Singapore, Indonesia support informal ASEAN meeting on Myanmar

Singapore, Indonesia support informal ASEAN meeting on MyanmarReuters | Singapore | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:51 IST
The foreign ministers of Singapore and Indonesia support a proposed informal Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar, the city-state's foreign affairs ministry said.
The statement was issued after Indonesia's minister of foreign affairs Retno Marsudi met her counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan in Singapore on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
