Left Menu

Mixed response to rail-roko in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:58 IST
Mixed response to rail-roko in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI): The call for a nationwiderail-roko campaign by the farmer-leaders in Delhi against theCentre's farm laws evoked a mixed response in Karnataka onThursday.

In Bengaluru, the protest was low-key but there was agood turnout of protesters in Raichur, Belagavi andDavangere.

According to information received, the agitation tookplace in Yeshwanthpur Railway station in Bengaluru, Mysuru,Raichur, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad,Koppal and Kolar.

The agitators tried in vain to storm into the railwaystation to stop the trains.

In Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere, protesters werearrested, sources said.

In Bengaluru, the agitation was led by farmer-leaderKuruburu Shanthakumar but there was no great impact.

PTI GMSNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Automakers, medical device firms ask Biden for U.S. chip factory subsidies

More than a dozen business groups representing automakers, medical device makers, and manufacturers sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday calling on him to work with U.S. lawmakers to provide federal funding for the construction ...

Nursery admission process begins in city

The process for admissions in schools across the national capital began on Thursday.The application window will close on March 4.The Directorate of Education DoE had last week notified the admission schedule, bringing respite for anxious pa...

England all-rounder Moeen Ali bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 7 crore at IPL players auction.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 7 crore at IPL players auction....

Hungary mulls restriction waivers linked to COVID-19 vaccine certificates

Hungary has raised the prospect that citizens who have already had the coronavirus or been vaccinated against it could receive waivers from certain restrictions.The waivers, outlined in a nationwide survey launched late on Wednesday, would ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021