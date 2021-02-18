Mixed response to rail-roko in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI): The call for a nationwiderail-roko campaign by the farmer-leaders in Delhi against theCentre's farm laws evoked a mixed response in Karnataka onThursday.

In Bengaluru, the protest was low-key but there was agood turnout of protesters in Raichur, Belagavi andDavangere.

According to information received, the agitation tookplace in Yeshwanthpur Railway station in Bengaluru, Mysuru,Raichur, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad,Koppal and Kolar.

The agitators tried in vain to storm into the railwaystation to stop the trains.

In Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere, protesters werearrested, sources said.

In Bengaluru, the agitation was led by farmer-leaderKuruburu Shanthakumar but there was no great impact.

