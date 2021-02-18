Left Menu

Shah promises to put Gangasagar on international tourist map

PTI | Gangasagar | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:59 IST
Shah promises to put Gangasagar on international tourist map
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday said that he has full faith that the BJP will form the government in West Bengal after the upcoming assembly polls and when it does, the Gangasagar Mela will be made part of the international tourist circuit.

The 'Namami Gange' program for cleaning River Ganga will also be ensured in the state, the Union minister said.

Shah said, he feels sad about the facilities here since lakhs of pilgrims visit the site annually, and when the BJP comes to power in Bengal, all tourism projects of theCentral government will be successfully implemented here.

''We will ensure that the Uttarayan Mela (GangasagarMela) becomes part of the international tourist circuit...this place becomes a big tourist spot, and its fame spreads across the world,'' he said after offering obeisance at the Kapil Muni temple here.

The Kapil Muni temple at the confluence of River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal is a mark of spirituality and conservation of environment, Shah said.

The 'Namami Gange' program launched by PrimeMinister Narendra Modi in 2014 has been working for conservation and cleaning of River Ganga from Gangotri to Sagar, but it ''gets stuck'' on reaching West Bengal, the minister said.

''I have full faith that a BJP government will be formed in the state and then the purification of River Ganga through the Namami Gange project will be taken up tillGangasagar,'' he said.

'Namami Gange Programme' is an integrated conservation mission, approved as 'flagship program' by the Union government in June 2014, to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation, and rejuvenation of the Ganga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Automakers, medical device firms ask Biden for U.S. chip factory subsidies

More than a dozen business groups representing automakers, medical device makers, and manufacturers sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday calling on him to work with U.S. lawmakers to provide federal funding for the construction ...

Nursery admission process begins in city

The process for admissions in schools across the national capital began on Thursday.The application window will close on March 4.The Directorate of Education DoE had last week notified the admission schedule, bringing respite for anxious pa...

England all-rounder Moeen Ali bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 7 crore at IPL players auction.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 7 crore at IPL players auction....

Hungary mulls restriction waivers linked to COVID-19 vaccine certificates

Hungary has raised the prospect that citizens who have already had the coronavirus or been vaccinated against it could receive waivers from certain restrictions.The waivers, outlined in a nationwide survey launched late on Wednesday, would ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021