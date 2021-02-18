South African woman caught with 3 kg heroin at Mumbai airport

A woman from South Africa wasapprehended at the Mumbai international airport early onThursday and nearly three kilograms of heroin was recoveredfrom her by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an officialsaid.

Besides the banned drug, 10,000 South African rands incash were also recovered from her, he said.

''Based on specific intelligence inputs, the NCB laid atrap at the passenger arrival area of the Chhatrapati ShivajiMaharaj International Airportin the early hours of Thursday.

During the operation, a woman who travelled from Johannesburgto Mumbai via Doha by Qatar Airways flight, was caught,'' theofficial said.

She was identified as Khanyisile Promise Khalishwayo,he said.

''After intercepting the woman on her arrival, the NCBteam, led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede, searched hertrolley-bag and found that a cavity has been created insideit,'' he said.

Two packets of heroin were found concealed in thecavity, while one more packet was hidden elsewhere in the bag,he said, adding that 2.960 kg of the banned drug wasrecovered.

The woman has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs andPsychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding thatfurther investigation is underway.

