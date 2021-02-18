Youth electrocuted while farming in UP's Banda

A 19-year-old man was electrocuted while irrigating an agricultural field in Gaurikalan village of Jaspura area here, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Ram Narain, was electrocuted on Wednesday when he was irrigating his field and came in contact with an electricity wire, they said.

His body was found on Thursday morning in the field when villagers reached there.

The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem. Police is probing the matter.