Left Menu

UP govt crushing honour and human rights of women: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is not only suppressing the Dalit society but is also crushing the honour and human rights of women in the state.Her comments came after the bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field in Unnao on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:56 IST
UP govt crushing honour and human rights of women: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is not only suppressing the Dalit society but is also crushing the honour and human rights of women in the state.

Her comments came after the bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field in Unnao on Wednesday. Another girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The three girls were found in the filed in the evening by the villagers when they did not return after they left their house to bring fodder for the cattle, the police said. ''The UP government is not only crushing Dalit society, but also the honour and human rights of women. But they should remember that I and the entire Congress party will stand as the voice of victims and will endeavour to get them justice,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also used the hashtag ''Save_Unnao_Ki_Beti'' with her tweet.

A panel of three doctors on Thursday performed the autopsy of the two Dalit girls who were found dead and the report is awaited, police said on Thursday.

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine leader urges Congress to pass bill to expedite vaccine rollout

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to quickly approve a bill granting indemnity to COVID-19 vaccine makers from legal claims stemming from their emergency use, in a bid to fast-track a lagging immunisation programme. Th...

DreamHost vs Bluehost: Which web host is the best?

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Finding the right web host for your business site can be challenging as hundreds of companies offer similar services bu...

Facebook expands climate change center in push for credible information

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it was expanding its climate science information center to several countries and adding new features like a section featuring facts that debunk common climate myths. The social media giant had launched the cent...

Toolkit case: Delhi Police to probe role of UK-based woman

The Delhi Police will investigate the role of a woman based in the UK after its probe revealed that she, along with lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Muluk, allegedly drafted the content of a twitter storm campaign in February in su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021