Left Menu

Thai PM's aide files complaint accusing lawmaker of insulting king

An aide to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Thursday filed a criminal complaint accusing an opposition lawmaker of insulting the king, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:32 IST
Thai PM's aide files complaint accusing lawmaker of insulting king

An aide to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Thursday filed a criminal complaint accusing an opposition lawmaker of insulting the king, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Thailand has seen a sharp increase in use of the "lese majeste" law since youth-led street protests last year broke a taboo by demanding reform of the powerful monarchy.

Suporn Attawong, an assistant to the prime minister's Office, reported Amarat Chokepamitkul from the Move Forward Party to the cybercrime police on suspicion of breaking the law with her Facebook posts. Section 112 of Thailand's penal code makes insulting the king, queen, heir or regent a crime.

"We see Amarat posting offensive things and we have found evidence that this lawmaker is involved with other 112 offenders by providing funding and joining demonstrations," Suporn told reporters. "We also found many posts related to the monarchy or mocking the king," Suporn said, without specifying which posts.

Amarat told reporters she was not worried about the complaint. "I am doing my duty as a member of the opposition, and I want the prime minister to answer the accusations inside parliament rather than resorting to this tactic," she said.

Amarat had on Tuesday accused Prayuth of abusing his power during a four-day censure debate, proposed by the opposition, against the prime minister and nine members of the cabinet. All are likely to survive the no confidence votes, which are scheduled for this weekend.

Since November, at least 59 people have been charged with lese majeste, according to records compiled by the campaign group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. This month, four activists were remanded in prison pending trial after being accused of actions that damaged the monarchy and "hurt the feelings of loyal Thai subjects".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha has potential to emerge as global steel, aluminium hub: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik Thursday said the state has the potential to emerge asa global hub in steel, aluminium and other mining industries.Patnaik was speaking after inaugurating two iron oremines at Guali and Jilling in Keonjha...

EU warns Poland to respect top court's ruling on ancient forest

The European Commission called on Poland on Thursday to comply fully with a 2018 ruling from the European Unions highest court that restricts logging in the primeval forest of Bialowieza, warning of financial fines if Warsaw does not comply...

Road and infrastructure works worth Rs 1Lakh Cr being undertaken in Assam: Gadkari

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two major bridge projects across River Brahmaputra today. This fulfilled the long pending demand of the people of Assam and Meghalaya.Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister fo...

In surprise move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia

In a surprise retaliatory move Thursday, Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news stories, escalating a fight with the government over whether powerful tech companies should have to pay news organizations for content.Australias govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021