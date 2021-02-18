Left Menu

Cop held for taking bribe in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:09 IST
Cop held for taking bribe in Jaipur

An assistant sub-inspector of police and his middleman were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Jaipur on Thursday, an official said.

The accused ASI, Radheshyam, posted with Vidhyadhar Nagar police station, had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a man to drop his name from an FIR. He had demanded the bribe through middleman Madhusudan Sharma, the ACB official said.

The man gave a complaint to the ACB and after its verification, a trap was laid and both the accused were arrested, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German publishers call for tighter curbs on Facebook

German publishers called for tougher regulation of Facebook on Wednesday after the social media giants move to block all media content in Australia.It is high time that governments all over the world limit the market power of the gatekeeper...

Negligible impact of 'rail roko' call on train services: Railways

There was negligible or minimal impact on railway services due to the rail roko agitation called by farmer groups on Thursday, a spokesperson for the national transporter said.He said majority of the zonal railways reported no incident due ...

Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirables' law - RIA

A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an undesirable group, the RIA news agency reported.Shevchenko...

Sebi disposes of adjudication proceedings against 6 entities after settlement

Market regulator Sebi on Thursday disposed of the adjudication proceedings against six entities after they settled cases related to alleged fraudulent trading activities in illiquid stock options segment on BSE.The entities, including one i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021