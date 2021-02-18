Cop held for taking bribe in Jaipur

Cop held for taking bribe in JaipurPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:09 IST
An assistant sub-inspector of police and his middleman were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Jaipur on Thursday, an official said.
The accused ASI, Radheshyam, posted with Vidhyadhar Nagar police station, had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a man to drop his name from an FIR. He had demanded the bribe through middleman Madhusudan Sharma, the ACB official said.
The man gave a complaint to the ACB and after its verification, a trap was laid and both the accused were arrested, the official said.
