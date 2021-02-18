Left Menu

Germany will likely extend Czech, Austria border controls

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:08 IST
Germany will most likely have to extend border controls with the Czech Republic and Austria beyond March 3 if outbreaks linked to a more contagious coronavirus variant in those countries are not contained, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday.

"I believe that it is highly probable that we will have to extend because the situation with the mutation has not changed decisively," Seehofer said during a visit to the Czech border. "But I cannot say this conclusively today."

