Blinken, Quad ministers discuss COVID, climate, security issues -State Dept.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:52 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Myanmar, COVID-19, climate and Indo-Pacific territorial and navigation issues with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia on Thursday, the State Department said.
"The ministers also discussed countering disinformation, counterterrorism, maritime security, the urgent need to restore the democratically elected government in Burma, and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience in the broader region," the State Department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
