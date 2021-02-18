Left Menu

UK sanctions Myanmar generals after military coup

"Myanmar’s military and police have committed serious human rights violations, including violating the right to life, the right to freedom of assembly, the right not to be subject to arbitrary arrest or detention, and the right to freedom of expression," the government statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:57 IST
UK sanctions Myanmar generals after military coup

Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Myanmar generals, accusing them of serious human rights violations following a military coup in the Asian country.

"We, alongside our international allies will hold the Myanmar military to account for their violations of human rights and pursue justice for the Myanmar people," foreign minister Dominic Raab said. Britain said it would enforce immediate asset freezes and travel bans against the three members of the Myanmar military: the minister of defence, Mya Tun Oo, the minister for home affairs, Soe Htut and deputy minister for home affairs, Than Hlaing.

In addition, Britain said further safeguards were being put in place to prevent British aid indirectly supporting the military-led government. "Myanmar’s military and police have committed serious human rights violations, including violating the right to life, the right to freedom of assembly, the right not to be subject to arbitrary arrest or detention, and the right to freedom of expression," the government statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Private sector IDFC First Bank on Thursday said its board has okayed raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through various means. The lender said there are significant opportunities for growth based on the strong capabilities it has built as well as...

WRAPUP 7-UK and Canada impose sanctions on Myanmar generals after coup

Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Myanmars ruling generals on Thursday for toppling the civilian-led government while Japan said it had agreed with the United States, India and Australia that democracy must be restored there quickly. ...

American, JetBlue launch first phase of partnership even as investigations continue

American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp said on Thursday they are launching the first phase of their partnership with codeshares on nearly 80 routes from New York and Boston. The joint announcement came even as the U.S. Departm...

U'khand: Vehicle owners protest as toll plaza becomes operational

The Lachchiwala toll plaza on the Dehradun-Haridwar highway became operational on Thursday amid a protest by vehicle owners demanding exemption from toll fee.Backed by the Congress and the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, around 250 taxi drivers pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021