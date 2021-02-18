New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL55 UP-LD UNNAO No injury marks on Unnao victims' bodies, viscera test to be done: DGP Unnao (UP): There were no injury marks on the bodies of the two teenage girls found dead in Unnao and the cause of their death could not be immediately ascertained in the post-mortem, Uttar Pradesh Police chief Hitesh Chandra Awasthi said on Thursday.

DES44 UP-FARMERS ‘Rail roko’ protest in UP peaceful Lucknow: The 'rail roko' (rail blockade) call by farmer unions protesting the Centre’s three agriculture laws on Thursday remained peaceful and did not have much impact in Uttar Pradesh with farmers organising token protests near railway tracks and stations in the state.

DES33 UP-SP-2NDLD PROTEST SP protests against Centre's farm laws outside UP Assembly Lucknow: Samajwadi Party legislators on Thursday staged a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building against the Centre’s farm before the beginning of the state's Budget session.

DES25 UP-LD-SESSION UP Budget session starts on stormy note as Opposition stages walkout Lucknow: The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature began on a stormy note on Thursday with Opposition raising slogans and then staging a walkout, protesting over the Centre’s farm laws.

DEL38 UKD-RESCUE-TOLL 2 more bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel; U'khand disaster toll crosses 60 Tapovan: Two more bodies were recovered on Thursday from a tunnel of the NTPC's flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and one from Raini as rescue operations continued for the 12th day to reach workers feared trapped inside after a flash flood in Uttarkhand's Chamoli district.

DEL51 PB-HR-2NDLD RAIL ROKO Rail roko: Farmers sit on tracks in Punjab, Hry, stopping trains at stations Chandigarh: Farmers on Thursday sat on railway tracks at many places in Punjab and Haryana as part of the four-hour 'rail roko' protest against the Centre's three farm laws, with officials saying trains were halted at stations as a precautionary measure.

DES35 PB-MOHALI-MC-2NDLD RESULT Cong wins Mohali municipal corporation Chandigarh: The ruling Congress in Punjab won the Mohali municipal corporation polls on Thursday while the SAD and the BJP failed to open their accounts.

DES40 HR-FARMERS-MAHAPANCHAYAT Be ready to sacrifice your standing crop: Tikait to farmers Hisar: Asserting that they won’t return home till the farm laws are repealed, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said farmers should be ready to sacrifice their standing crop for it.

DES18 RJ-FARMERS-TRAINS Rajasthan: Train cancelled, some delayed as farmers squat on tracks Jaipur: A train was cancelled and a few others were delayed as farmers squatted on tracks as part of their agitation against the Centre’s farm laws in Rajasthan on Thursday.

DES57 RJ-ASARAM Asaram brought back to Jodhpur jail after two days in hospital Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was brought back to the Jodhpur Central jail on Thursday, two days after he was admitted to a hospital following a complaint of chest pain.

DES54 RJ-LOVER Jilted lover threatens to shoot woman's family, fires at police in Rajasthan's Dholpur Dholpur: A high voltage drama was witnessed in Rajasthan’s Dholpur on Thursday when a jilted lover threatened to shoot the family of a woman if they did not send her with him.

DES39 HP-BJP-LD NADDA No other political party is a match to BJP: Nadda Dharamshala: Almost all political parties in the country are family-based with none of them matching the BJP’s strength having over 18 crore countrymen, including the world’s most accepted leader Narendra Modi, as its members, party’s president J P Nadda said here on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)