Left Menu

Puducherry CM convenes meeting of Congress MLAs after Lt Guv's trust vote direction

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:10 IST
Puducherry CM convenes meeting of Congress MLAs after Lt Guv's trust vote direction
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

A meeting of ruling CongressMLAs is underway here on Thursday night to decide the nextcourse of action after Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajandirected Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove his majorityin the assembly on February 22.

The MLAs are meeting at the residence of Narayanasamy,whose government is facing a crisis following the resignationsof four MLAs, including two ministers since last month.

Earlier, Narayanasamy offered prayers at a Lord Shivatemple in the heart of the town and told reporters that theMLAs would meet at his residence to decide the next course ofaction.

Soundararajan directed the summoning of the Assembly onFebruary 22 for the ''single agenda namely whether thegovernment of the incumbent Chief Minister continues to enjoythe confidence of the House.'' In the 33-member assembly with an effective strength of28, the Congress has ten members, including Speaker, while itsalliance partner DMK has three and lone independent from Maheregion also supports it. The opposition parties also have 14members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Private sector IDFC First Bank on Thursday said its board has okayed raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through various means. The lender said there are significant opportunities for growth based on the strong capabilities it has built as well as...

WRAPUP 7-UK and Canada impose sanctions on Myanmar generals after coup

Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Myanmars ruling generals on Thursday for toppling the civilian-led government while Japan said it had agreed with the United States, India and Australia that democracy must be restored there quickly. ...

American, JetBlue launch first phase of partnership even as investigations continue

American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp said on Thursday they are launching the first phase of their partnership with codeshares on nearly 80 routes from New York and Boston. The joint announcement came even as the U.S. Departm...

U'khand: Vehicle owners protest as toll plaza becomes operational

The Lachchiwala toll plaza on the Dehradun-Haridwar highway became operational on Thursday amid a protest by vehicle owners demanding exemption from toll fee.Backed by the Congress and the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, around 250 taxi drivers pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021