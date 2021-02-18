Change is visible in J&K: Eritrean Envoy

“Change is visible in Jammu and Kashmir,” said one of the 24 foreign envoys who visited the Union territory, during an interaction with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here on Thursday.

Eritrea's Ambassador Alem Tshavye Woldermariam made the remark during the vote of thanks to the Lt Governor, an official release said. He said the envoys' visit to J&K is an ''eye opener'' and improved the understanding of important issues concerning the Union territory.

Prominent among others present during the interaction between Sinha and the visiting envoys were the Lt Governor's advisors Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Farooq Khan and Baseer Khan, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Financial Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of J&K Government.

The foreign envoys were on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Wednesday to get a firsthand appraisal of the government's efforts to restore normalcy and boost development in the erstwhile.

Interacting with the foreign envoys, the Lt Governor said J&K is now witnessing developmental changes. “My effort is to create bliss, and seeds for the flowering of each and every citizen of the UT. You can see the blooming of development in UT for yourself and fragrance spreading on the winds, I am sure, will be carried to every corner of the earth”, he said.

Sinha also thanked the envoys for making this trip to see ''reality on the ground''.

“With the vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', we seek to work together as a team for the prosperity and well being of Jammu and Kashmir and the global community as a whole,” the Lt Governor concluded.

