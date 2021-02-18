Foreign Secretary Shringla inaugurates Indian Embassy's digital and online library

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday inaugurated the digital and online library of the Indian Embassy here to make around 4,400 books on India easily accessible to Russians.

Shringla arrived in Moscow on Tuesday on his first foreign trip this year and called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and held wide ranging talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Wednesday.

''Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla inaugurated the Digital and Online Library of @IndEmbMoscow that makes available around 4,400 books on India in digital format for ease of access of our Russian friends,'' the Indian Embassy said in a tweet.

On Thursday, he also exchanged views with leading Russian academics and strategic thinkers on the India-Russia relationship in view of the fast-changing geopolitical landscape.

Earlier in the day, he also met with the officials of the Indian mission.

