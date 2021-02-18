Left Menu

UP: Man kills wife, hangs himself suspecting infidelity

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:02 IST
A 35-year-old woman was strangulated allegedly by her 40-year-old husband who then hanged himself to death at their home in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place due to a domestic dispute between the couple, even as officials said the man suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship.

''The incident was reported on Wednesday from Wajidpur village in Sector 135 under Expressway police station limits,'' Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said.

''The couple had a domestic dispute. The woman's body had marks of strangulation on its neck while the man's body was found hanging from a fan,'' Singh said.

He said the couple's 20-year-old son stayed in an adjoining accommodation on rent with his wife.

The son and his wife appear to not have a cordial relation with his parents, the officer said, adding that police were contacting the neighbours of the deceased to gather more information on them.

Another official privy to the probe in the case said the man was suspecting his wife of having an illicit relationship because of which he took the extreme step. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings were being carried out, the police said.

