Left Menu

Gunmen loot Rs 3.50 lakh cash from fuel station in J-K's Budgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:36 IST
Gunmen loot Rs 3.50 lakh cash from fuel station in J-K's Budgam

Unidentified gunmen robbed a fuel station in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday and decamped with Rs 3.50 lakh cash, police said.

The gunmen struck at the fuel station located at Nadigam in the district late in the evening, a police official said.

He said the local police station has taken cognisance of the matter and started investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hedge fund boss Odey fails to strike out indecent assault case

A London judge on Thursday rejected an attempt by the lawyer of Crispin Odey, one of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers, to throw out an historic indecent assault case early.Crispin Aylett told Hendon Magistrates Court on the se...

Olympics-Skateboarding eyes brighter future with USOPC support on mental issues

The skateboarding community, rocked by several prominent deaths related to mental health issues, is hoping the benefits that go with the sports inclusion in this years Tokyo Olympics will help its athletes tackle the underlying problems.Bri...

Karnataka govt to table budget on March 8

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursdaydecided to present the annual budget for the year 2021-22 onMarch 8.Budget will be tabled on March8. The budget sessionwill go on till March end,Karnataka Law and ParliamentaryAffairs Minister Basavaraj Bomm...

Power restored to many in Texas, but water out for millions

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are coping without heat for a fourth day on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring electricity, as criticism mounted over how the states political leaders have handled the brutal winter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021