Gunmen loot Rs 3.50 lakh cash from fuel station in J-K's Budgam

Gunmen loot Rs 3.50 lakh cash from fuel station in J-K's BudgamPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:36 IST
Unidentified gunmen robbed a fuel station in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday and decamped with Rs 3.50 lakh cash, police said.
The gunmen struck at the fuel station located at Nadigam in the district late in the evening, a police official said.
He said the local police station has taken cognisance of the matter and started investigations.
