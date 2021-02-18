Left Menu

Cases registered against 17 in Indore for housing plot fraud

Taking action against land mafias, Indore Police has registered fraud cases against 17 people who allegedly did not allot plots despite taking money from victims.

Updated: 18-02-2021 23:12 IST
Manish Kapooria, DIG Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking action against land mafias, Indore Police has registered fraud cases against 17 people who allegedly did not allot plots despite taking money from victims. The action was taken after the victims complained to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Six cases have been registered against 17 people, among them, two people have been taken into custody, while one accused is already in jail. Four cases are registered at Khajrana police station while two cases have been filed at MIG police station," DIG Manish Kapooria told reporters. Meanwhile, Indore Collector Manish Singh said, "Victims had complained to the chief minister. On investigation, a fraud of plots worth more than Rs 3,000 crores has surfaced. The plots can only be handed over to the victims after completion of the investigation by the Cooperative Department."

"There are hundreds of victims who bought plots from the housing development society, but the president and other office-bearers of the society not just sold these plots to other people but also the possession was not given to anyone," added Singh. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

