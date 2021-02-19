COVID outbreak deepened mutual suspicions between armies of

Eastern Army commander Lt GenAnil Chauhan said on Thursday said that the Covid-19 outbreakdeepened mutual suspicions between the Indian Army and theChinese PLA and the virus affected working protocols of bordermanagement.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C),Eastern Command, said that effective steps were taken toensure that coronavirus does not infiltrate the units deployedalong the northern borders with China.

''The Covid outbreak deepened mutual suspicions andaffected working protocols for border management,'' he said,adding that the Eastern Command maintained a high level ofalertness and prevented any untoward incidents.

He said that medical facilities were upgraded allacross the Eastern Command and hospitals were modified to dealwith the new adversary - the coronavirus.

''The focus of anti-COVIDoperations was primarily onforce preservation due to the developing situations along thenorthern borders,'' Lt Gen Chauhan told reporters during aninteraction at the Investiture ceremony of the Eastern Commandat its headquarters Fort William here.

''It was ensured that the virus does not infiltrate theunits deployed along the Chinese border,'' he said.

Maintaining that the situation had been tense on theLine of Actual Control (LAC) with China after the Galwanincident, Chauhan said that focused measures have been takento improve operational preparedness.

Altogether 20 personnel of the Indian Army were killedwhile fighting Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in easternLadakh on June 15 last year. The Chinese Army also sufferedcasualties in the face-off.

He said that troops in sensitive areas have beenequipped suitably to deal with unconventional kinds ofchallenges and new inductions have been done in the EasternCommand including M777 ultra-light howitzer guns, additionalaviation assets and electronic warfare equipment.

He said that in the hinterland, counter-insurgencyoperations were affected due to the nationwide lockdown andthe restrictions on the movement of units.

At the Investiture ceremony presided by Eastern ArmyCommander Lt Gen Chauhan, 18 Sena medals (Gallantry), nineSena medals (Distinguished) and eight Vishisht Seva medalswere presented to the deserving personnel.

On the occasion, 21 units of various arms and serviceswho performed exceedingly well during their deployment in theeastern theatre were also awarded the Unit citation by theGOC-in-C, Eastern Command.

