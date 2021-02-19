Left Menu

COVID outbreak deepened mutual suspicions between armies of

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 00:00 IST
COVID outbreak deepened mutual suspicions between armies of

Eastern Army commander Lt GenAnil Chauhan said on Thursday said that the Covid-19 outbreakdeepened mutual suspicions between the Indian Army and theChinese PLA and the virus affected working protocols of bordermanagement.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C),Eastern Command, said that effective steps were taken toensure that coronavirus does not infiltrate the units deployedalong the northern borders with China.

''The Covid outbreak deepened mutual suspicions andaffected working protocols for border management,'' he said,adding that the Eastern Command maintained a high level ofalertness and prevented any untoward incidents.

He said that medical facilities were upgraded allacross the Eastern Command and hospitals were modified to dealwith the new adversary - the coronavirus.

''The focus of anti-COVIDoperations was primarily onforce preservation due to the developing situations along thenorthern borders,'' Lt Gen Chauhan told reporters during aninteraction at the Investiture ceremony of the Eastern Commandat its headquarters Fort William here.

''It was ensured that the virus does not infiltrate theunits deployed along the Chinese border,'' he said.

Maintaining that the situation had been tense on theLine of Actual Control (LAC) with China after the Galwanincident, Chauhan said that focused measures have been takento improve operational preparedness.

Altogether 20 personnel of the Indian Army were killedwhile fighting Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in easternLadakh on June 15 last year. The Chinese Army also sufferedcasualties in the face-off.

He said that troops in sensitive areas have beenequipped suitably to deal with unconventional kinds ofchallenges and new inductions have been done in the EasternCommand including M777 ultra-light howitzer guns, additionalaviation assets and electronic warfare equipment.

He said that in the hinterland, counter-insurgencyoperations were affected due to the nationwide lockdown andthe restrictions on the movement of units.

At the Investiture ceremony presided by Eastern ArmyCommander Lt Gen Chauhan, 18 Sena medals (Gallantry), nineSena medals (Distinguished) and eight Vishisht Seva medalswere presented to the deserving personnel.

On the occasion, 21 units of various arms and serviceswho performed exceedingly well during their deployment in theeastern theatre were also awarded the Unit citation by theGOC-in-C, Eastern Command.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia expels Estonian diplomat in retaliatory step

Russia is expelling a diplomat from Estonia in retaliation for the Baltic countrys expulsion of a Russian envoy.The Russian Foreign Ministrys spokeswoman said Thursday that the Estonian ambassador was informed of the move at a meeting where...

Mexican minister speaks to U.S. to seek fixes to Texas energy crisis

Mexicos economy minister said on Thursday she had spoken to a senior U.S. official to seek joint immediate solutions to problems caused by a cold snap emergency in Texas that has hit energy supplies in both countries.Economy Minister Tatian...

NATO boosts Iraq mission with thousands of personnel

NATO is planning to scale up its mission training Iraqs security forces with thousands of new personnel as the military alliance seeks to help keep the Islamic State group at bay, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.The size of...

WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines will go to Guinea

The World Health Organization says it will be sending more than 11,000 Ebola vaccinations to the West African nation of Guinea in the coming days to combat the recent epidemic of the deadly hemorrhagic fever that has been declared in the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021