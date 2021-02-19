Bhandara hospital fire: case registered against two nurses

A case of criminal negligencehas been registered against two staff nurses in connectionwith the fire at a government hospital in Maharashtra'sBhandara in which 10 infants had died, police said on Thursdayevening.

A case under IPC section 304(2) (causing death bynegligence) was registered against Shubhangi Sathavane andSmita Ambildukhe, both nurses, said director general of policeHemant Nagrale.

Further probe is on, he said.

The blaze had broken out at the Special Newborn CareUnit of the four-storeyed district hospital in Bhandara cityin east Maharashtra, about 65 km away from Nagpur, last month.

PTI DCKRK KRK

