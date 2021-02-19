Odd News Roundup: Silver monolith torched in Congo; Israeli bar offers free drinks with vaccine shots and more
On Wednesday morning, a crowd of curious onlookers snapped selfies and debated its possible origins. Jab but no tab: Israeli bar offers free drinks with vaccine shots An Israeli bar doubled as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, with free drinks given to those who got the shots.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Denmark man gets four months in prison for coughing at police
Denmark's Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months' imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shouting "corona" during a routine traffic stop in March last year. The incident, which took place when the country was under full coronavirus lockdown, led to the defendant being arrested on charges of threatening behaviour, although he later tested negative for COVID-19.
Silver monolith torched in Congo after mysterious appearance
The latest in a series of mystery monoliths to capture the imagination of science-fiction fans around the world met a fiery end in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday when it was torched at a roundabout in the capital. The 12-foot metallic structure first appeared in Kinshasa's Bandal neighbourhood over the weekend on Sunday morning. On Wednesday morning, a crowd of curious onlookers snapped selfies and debated its possible origins.
Jab but no tab: Israeli bar offers free drinks with vaccine shots
An Israeli bar doubled as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, with free drinks given to those who got the shots. More than 43% percent of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, the Health Ministry says. But officials worry that turnout may wane and hold back Israeli plans to begin reopening the economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- Israel
- Congo
- Israeli
- Supreme Court
- Health Ministry
ALSO READ
Elections vital to building democratic Palestinian State: UN chief
Palestinian cave-dwellers worry over Israeli settler incursions
Israel says vaccine has almost halved COVID cases among over-60s
Protests in India should be seen in context of country's democratic ethos, polity: MEA
Israel's Arab parties split in boost for Netanyahu