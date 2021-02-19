Left Menu

Officials: 8-year-old Honduran migrant drowned in Rio Grande

A Honduran boy drowned as he attempted to cross the Rio Grande dividing Mexico and the United States, Mexican immigration officials said Friday.The National Immigration Institute said in the statement that the 8-year-old was in the company of various adults on a small island between the two countries, but couldnt withstand the pounding water, which covered him and kept him submerged for several meters. The migrants were attempting to cross the river at Piedras Negras, across the border from Eagle Pass, Texas.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 19-02-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 03:35 IST
Officials: 8-year-old Honduran migrant drowned in Rio Grande

A Honduran boy drowned as he attempted to cross the Rio Grande dividing Mexico and the United States, Mexican immigration officials said Friday.

The National Immigration Institute said in the statement that the 8-year-old “was in the company of various adults on a small island between the two countries, but couldn't withstand the pounding water, which covered him and kept him submerged for several meters.” The migrants were attempting to cross the river at Piedras Negras, across the border from Eagle Pass, Texas. His body was recovered, but attempts to revive him failed. The boy's parents and sister made it to the U.S. side where they were apprehended by the Border Patrol and returned to Mexico to identify the body. It happened Thursday, the same day that Mexico's immigration agency announced the death of a Venezuelan woman who died trying to cross the river there.

The flow of migrants to the U.S. border has increased after dropping sharply due in part to pandemic-related border restrictions for much of last year. Migrants' hopes have also been buoyed by the new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden. Drownings are just one of the dangers migrants face.

In late January, 19 bodies were found shot and burned in a vehicle near the town of Camargo, also across the border from Texas. The Tamaulipas state prosecutor's office said late Thursday in a statement that authorities had identified 16 of them as Guatemalan migrants from the town of Comitancillo. They had previously arrested and charged a dozen Tamaulipas state police officers in connection with the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Let there be jazz: France sets rules for summer festivals amid pandemic uncertainty

Summer festivals will be able to go ahead in France this year despite the enduring COVID-19 crisis, but attendance will be capped at 5,000 people and the public must be seated, the countrys culture ministry said on Thursday. From jazz festi...

Israeli woman who crossed into Syria being repatriated with Russian help -Netanyahu

An Israeli woman was being repatriated early on Friday with Russian help after having crossed into Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.On Wednesday, Syrian state media said Russia was mediating a swap whereb...

Ten more weeks of strict Irish curbs as UK variant slows progress

Ireland will remain under significant restrictions until the end of April, Prime Minister Michel Martin was quoted as saying on Thursday, as health officials warned the near dominance of the more infectious UK COVID-19 variant was slowing s...

Australia to continue talks with Facebook's Zuckerberg over media code

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he would continue his talks with Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday after the social media platform blocked its news feeds in the country over disputes over a new media payment c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021