Malaysian court finds news portal in contempt over readers' comments

Malaysia's highest court on Friday found news portal Malaysiakini in contempt of court over comments posted by readers deemed offensive to the judiciary, in a case widely seen as a test of media freedom in the Southeast Asian nation.

In a split decision, a seven-member panel in the Federal Court ruled that Malaysiakini held full responsibility for its website, including whatever is published.

