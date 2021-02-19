Left Menu

Malaysian court fines news portal over readers' comments on judiciary

Last year, Malaysia's attorney general filed an application to cite Malaysiakini and editor-in-chief Steven Gan for contempt over five comments posted by readers on its website that it said undermined public confidence in the judiciary. In a six to one decision on Friday, a Federal Court panel found Malaysiakini was fully responsible for publishing the readers' comments that "undermined the system of justice in the country" and fined the news portal 500,000 ringgit ($123,762).

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 09:56 IST
Malaysian court fines news portal over readers' comments on judiciary
Image Credit: Wikipedia

* Court says Malaysiakini responsible for all content on site * Court says 500,000 rgt fine reflects the gravity of the offense

* Ruling widely seen as a test of country's media freedom * Malaysiakini editor says to have "chilling effect on discussion"

* (Adds penalty, quote in paras 3-4) By Rozanna Latiff

Malaysia's highest court on Friday found news portal Malaysiakini in contempt of court over comments posted by readers deemed offensive to the judiciary, in a case widely seen as a test of media freedom in the Southeast Asian nation. Last year, Malaysia's attorney general filed an application to cite Malaysiakini and editor-in-chief Steven Gan for contempt over five comments posted by readers on its website that it said undermined public confidence in the judiciary.

In a six-to-one decision on Friday, a Federal Court panel found Malaysiakini was fully responsible for publishing the readers' comments that "undermined the system of justice in the country" and fined the news portal 500,000 ringgit ($123,762). "The impugned statements had gone far and wide... the content was spurious and reprehensible in nature and the content involved allegations of corruption which were unproven and untrue," said judge Rohana Yusuf, who chaired the panel.

The fine was more than double the 200,000 ringgit prosecutors had sought, though the court cleared Gan of any offence. Malaysiakini and Gan had maintained that they could not be held responsible and that the offending comments had been immediately removed after they were contacted by police.

In a country with highly regulated media often dominated by state-controlled groups, Malaysiakini has been a platform for the opposition and a critic of the establishment. After the hearing, Gan said he was "very disappointed" with the court's decision, which he said put a burden on news and technology companies to control comments posted by external parties.

"It will have a chilling effect on discussion of public issues in the country and delivers a body blow on our campaign to fight corruption in the country," Gan told a news conference. It is unlikely Malaysiakini can appeal the verdict because the case was heard before Malaysia's highest court.

In January, Gan said reporters should not "give up" in the face of what he described as "harassment" by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government. He said in the two decades since he founded Malaysiakini, its journalists had been declared traitors, faced debilitating cyber-attacks, kicked out of press conferences, arrested, and raided by the police.

Malaysia has moved up the World Press Freedom index compiled by Reporters Without Borders in recent years. But rights groups have said freedom of speech and freedom of the press face renewed pressure after an unexpected change to a Muhyiddin government in March last year. The government had denied that it was clamping down on media freedom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Whoopi Goldberg joins Amazon series 'Harlem'

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg has boarded the cast of Amazons upcoming comedy series Harlem.The show, created by Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip fame, also features actor Jasmine Guy, known for appearing in series such as A Different World and Th...

China, Hong Kong stocks drop as policy tightening fears weigh

China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Friday, as investors fret over liquidity conditions following a report that the China central bank was focusing more on money market interest rates than the size of its operations. The CSI300 index was ...

Malaysian court fines news portal over readers' comments on judiciary

Court says Malaysiakini responsible for all content on site Court says 500,000 rgt fine reflects the gravity of the offense Ruling widely seen as a test of countrys media freedom Malaysiakini editor says to have chilling effect on discus...

Matthias Schoenaerts to headline series based on 'Django'

The Old Guard star Matthias Schoenaerts will play the lead role in Sky and Canal Plus new take on the classic Spaghetti Western Django.Touted as a high-concept reimagining, the 10-episode show is loosely based on Sergio Corbuccis 1966 featu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021