Kerala HC hands over missing woman's case to CBI

The Kerala High Court on Fridayhanded over to CBI the investigation into the disappearance ofJesna Maria James, a second-year B Com student, from her homein Pathanamthitta district nearly three years ago.

The court directed the state crime branch, whichwas investigating the case, to hand over the case diary andrelated files to CBI.

The Thiruvananthapuram unit of the CBI willprobe the case.

Earlier, the court had sought the response ofthe Central Bureau of Investigation in a plea seeking itsprobe into the woman's disappearance since March 22, 2018.

The plea was filed by the girl's kin and KeralaStudents Union leader Abhijith.

When the matter came up today, CBI informed thecourt that it was ready to probe the case.

The probe agency said it suspects the case hasinter-state links and something serious has happened.

The court also directed the state government toprovide adequate infrastructure support to the CBI in itsinvestigation.

Earlier, the crime branch had informed the courtthat all possible measures were taken by it to trace themissing woman.PTI COR TGB BNBN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)