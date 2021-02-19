Maha: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor girl

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Friday.

In her order on Thursday, Special Judge Saida Shaikhalso fined Prasad Manahare Kami Rs 1 lakh, he said.

Kami brought one of his relatives, a minor girl, toBorli in Murud here from his native Nepal and raped her several times between November 30 and December 2 in 2019, after which her father lodged a complaint under IPC and POCSOAct provisions with Revdanda police, the official added.

