Equatorial Guinea to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem, Netanyahu says

Equatorial Guinea will move its Israel embassy to Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday, making it the second African country in recent months to announce such a move to the contested city.

Reuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:57 IST
Equatorial Guinea will move its Israel embassy to Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday, making it the second African country in recent months to announce such a move to the contested city. The country's president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, announced he would make the move during a phone call on Friday with Netanyahu, the Israeli premier's office said, without saying when it would happen.

"Netanyahu welcomed the trend of countries moving their embassies to Jerusalem ... Israel is continuing to deepen cooperation with African countries," it said in a statement. Equatorial Guinea's embassy in Israel, which is currently in the coastal city of Herzliya north of Tel Aviv, did not immediately provide comment.

Israel regards all of Jerusalem as its capital, although that is not recognised by most countries. Palestinians seek the city's east, which Israel captured in a 1967 war, as capital of a future state. Former U.S. President Donald Trump enraged the Palestinians and angered many world leaders by recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in late 2017. He moved the U.S. embassy there the following year.

Guatemala moved its embassy to Jerusalem soon afterwards, and in November, the African country of Malawi announced it would do the same. Israel's foreign ministry has said it expects Malawi's Jerusalem embassy to open by the summer of 2021. Honduras also has plans to move its embassy to Jerusalem, and Brazil and the Dominican Republican have said they are considering a similar move.

