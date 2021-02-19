Left Menu

Taken note of DDC polls and resumption of 4G internet services in J&K, look forward to other important steps: EU

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:48 IST
Taken note of DDC polls and resumption of 4G internet services in J&K, look forward to other important steps: EU

The European Union on Friday said it has taken note of recent steps such as district council elections and the resumption of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, and was looking forward to a number of other important steps, including the early organisation of the legislative assembly polls.

The comments by a spokesperson of the EU came a day after a number of top diplomats from the 27-member bloc returned from Jammu and Kashmir after a two-day visit as part of a trip by 24 foreign envoys.

The visit presented the opportunity to see the situation on the ground and interact with local interlocutors as part of the EU's outreach to all stakeholders, the official said, adding the EU look forward to continuing its dialogue with India on it.

''We have taken note of recent steps such as the election of district development councils and the resumption of 4G internet services. The right to freedom of expression online and offline is a key value for all democracies,'' the spokesperson added.

''We look forward to a number of other important steps to be taken in the political and economic sphere, including the early organisation of the legislative assembly elections,'' the spokesperson said. The statement was released by the EU mission in Delhi in response to queries about the visit of EU envoys to the Union Territory of J&K.

The EU spokesperson also said the EU ambassador to India and several envoys of EU member states, among other countries, participated in the visit to J&K Kashmir on February 17-18 on invitation of the Ministry for External Affairs (MEA), and the programme included meetings with civil and military authorities, some newly elected political representatives, and selected representatives of civil society.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said the visit by 24 foreign envoys to J&K was aimed at enabling them to witness the union territory's march on the path of inclusive development and the dynamism in the grass-root democratic institutions following the successful conduct of the recent local elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer seeks U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine to be stored at higher temperatures

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have asked the U.S. health regulator to relax requirements for their COVID-19 vaccine to be stored at ultra-low temperatures, potentially allowing for it to be kept in pharmacy freezers, they said on Friday.An app...

Farmers' rail roko agitation had 'negligible' impact on train operations: Railways

The railways said on Friday that the rail roko agitation by farmers had negligible impact on its operations and that only 30 express trains, or .03 per cent, were partially affected out of a total of 12,800 passenger and freight services.Su...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted new temperature data to the U.S. health regulator which could allow their vaccine to be stored in pharmacy freezers rather than in ultra-cold storage facilities.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 ...

AJP questions Sonowal's silence on HLC report on Clause 6

The recently floated politicaloutfit Assam Jatiya Parishad Friday questioned Chief MinisterSarbananda Sonowals silence on the report of the High levelCommittee HLC on Clause 6 of Assam Accord and asserted thatthe state government cannot was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021