French Interior minister heads to south France after reported fatal stabbing
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday he was heading to an asylum seekers centre in the city of Pau in southwestern France after media reported an immigration official has been stabbed to death. (Reporting bu Tangi Salaun; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams)Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:59 IST
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday he was heading to an asylum seekers centre in the city of Pau in southwestern France after media reported an immigration official has been stabbed to death. He said on Twitter he would make the trip, but gave no further details on the assault.
"I extend my sincere condolences to the victim's family and loved ones", Darmanin said. (Reporting bu Tangi Salaun; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alison Williams
- Interior
- French
- France
- Gerald Darmanin
- Darmanin
ALSO READ
French PM says no need for new national lockdown for now
UPDATE 1-French court rules France not doing enough on climate change
French PM says no need for new national lockdown for now
French health experts stress need for new COVID measures
French hospital federation president calls for new COVID lockdown