French Interior minister heads to south France after reported fatal stabbing

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday he was heading to an asylum seekers centre in the city of Pau in southwestern France after media reported an immigration official has been stabbed to death. He said on Twitter he would make the trip, but gave no further details on the assault.

"I extend my sincere condolences to the victim's family and loved ones", Darmanin said. (Reporting bu Tangi Salaun; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)