Left Menu

UK government broke the law by failing to disclose PPE contracts, court rules

After the ruling Jolyon Maugham, the founder of the Good Law Project, wrote to the health minister asking him to publish the contracts, including those given under a high-priority lane set up to assess potential leads from government officials. The judge said the health ministry could have avoided running up a legal bill amounting to 207,000 pounds if it had "candidly" admitted that transparency rules had been broken.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:25 IST
UK government broke the law by failing to disclose PPE contracts, court rules

The British government broke the law by failing to publish details of billions of pounds of spending on personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic, a London court ruled on Friday. As COVID-19 swept across the world last year, Britain scrambled to secure protective gear for medics and nurses on the front line.

The Good Law Project, a campaign group, and three opposition politicians brought a judicial review seeking information about undisclosed deals with firms that had no medical procurement expertise and, in some cases, delivered defective protective equipment. Martin Chamberlain, a High Court judge, said the Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, failed to comply with a public procurement law that requires the government to publish contract awards within 30 days.

"The Secretary of State spent vast quantities of public money on pandemic-related procurements during 2020," Chamberlain said. "The public were entitled to see who this money was going to, what it was being spent on and how the relevant contracts were awarded." The health ministry said it had needed to move within very short timescales and against unparalleled global demand.

"This has often meant having to award contracts at speed to secure the vital supplies required to protect NHS (National Health Service) workers and the public," a spokesman said. The National Audit Office said last year there had been a lack of transparency and a failure to explain why certain suppliers were chosen, or how any conflict of interest was dealt with, in procurement deals between March and the end of July worth about 18 billion pounds ($25.23 billion).

Opposition politicians have accused the government of running a "chumocracy" with contracts, including for the purchase of what turned out to be unusable PPE, and appointments made to those with family or business links to those in power. After the ruling Jolyon Maugham, the founder of the Good Law Project, wrote to the health minister asking him to publish the contracts, including those given under a high-priority lane set up to assess potential leads from government officials.

The judge said the health ministry could have avoided running up a legal bill amounting to 207,000 pounds if it had "candidly" admitted that transparency rules had been broken. ($1 = 0.7133 pound)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress on slippery ground in Rajasthan: Poonia

BJPs Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Friday said the Congress has lost ground in the state amid its internal rift.He said the ruling party fears defeat in the upcoming byelections on four assembly seats and that is why the state g...

Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with Ethiopian Deputy PM Mekonnen

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held extensive talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen during which it was agreed to expand bilateral ties in areas of defence, economy and digital technology among other...

Woman who foiled rape attempt questions police probe, family petitions MP CM

A 24-year-old woman who sustaineda spine injury while thwarting a rape attempt here has claimedthat the man arrested by the police was never brought beforeher, and she does not know whether he is the actual culprit.While the alleged inciden...

At Biden's G7 debut, leaders look beyond COVID to trade and China

Group of Seven leaders, who control a little under half of the worlds economy, on Friday sought to look beyond the COVID-19 pandemic towards rebuilding their battered economies with free trade and to countering Chinas non-market oriented po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021